Rhonda R. Wiley

Sioux City

Rhonda R. Wiley, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, from health complications.

Private family services will be held Friday. Arrangements are by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City and by the Santee Sioux Nation.

Rhonda was born Dec. 26, 1960, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Clayton and Norma (Frazier) Wiley. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, cooking and watching football. She was loved by many.

She is survived by her ex-husband, James Stewart; daughters, Shelby Wiley, Jennifer (Mike Grant) Stewart, and Jessica (Andrew) Lofgren, all of Sioux City; five grandsons, Isaiah, Michael, Christian, Kyler, and Lyric; three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Felicity, and Alexis; and two sisters, Staci Torrez and Robbi LeMaster.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sandra Martinez; and two brothers, Clinton and Randy Wiley.

