Richard A. Cutsor

Ponca, Neb.

Richard Alan Cutsor, 73, of Ponca, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at a nursing home in Cherokee, Iowa, following a long hospital stay.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Inurnment will be in Ponca Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on Nov. 23, 1946, to Ben and Lauree (Melcher) Cutsor. He worked in masonry.

Richard married Georgene Schuppan on July 28, 1972, in Elk Point, S.D. The couple lived in South Sioux City and later moved to the Ponca area.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, going to grandkids' sports activities, and family events. He also enjoyed all his friends at Burger King in South Sioux City. He had two small dogs, Bear and Little One, which he referred to as his two sons.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Vickie (Dale) Allen of Galva, Iowa; grandkids, Ashley (Austin), Cassie, Cristle, Trevor, Brandon, Andrew, and Matthew (Kendra); and great-grandkids, Leah, Sean, Greyson, and Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Shirley Asman; brothers, Edward and Donald Cutsor; grandsons, Todd Winchell and Derick Vielguth-Allen; and a great-granddaughter, Breonna Redding.

