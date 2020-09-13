Richard A. Poulsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard A. 'Butch' Poulsen

South Sioux City

Richard A. “Butch” Poulsen, 74, of South Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Butch was born on Oct. 4, 1945, in Sioux City, the son of John and Ruth (Matthews) Poulsen. He attended schools in Sioux City, and then enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 26, 1963. He served during Vietnam aboard the USS Long Beach, and during his tour of duty had also visited Naples, Italy, the Panama Canal, Hong Kong and the Philippine Islands.

On Oct. 22, 1966, Butch was united in marriage to Sandra Neill in Long Beach, Calif. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Sioux City and worked at several plumbing services, including Culligan, Dryden Plumbing, Hagen Plumbing and Hopkins Plumbing.

Butch enjoyed going to car shows, following NASCAR and drag racing. He had been on the Plumbing and Housing Board in South Sioux City and was a member of the Sioux City Strollers Car Club.