Richard Arthur Anderson

Spirit Lake, Iowa

Private family services will be held at a later date for Richard Arthur Anderson, 92, of Spirit Lake and formerly of Sioux City.

Richard Arthur Anderson, born on July 9, 1931, in Sioux City. He was the beloved son of Arthur and Gertrude Anderson. Rich graduated from Leeds High School in 1949 and later joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1951 to 1955.

On May 20, 1956, in Carroll, Iowa, he married the love of his life, Bernalee Sue Morrison. Together, they shared a life filled with love and cherished memories, as they established their home in Sioux City, where they raised their family. Rich worked as a dedicated pressman for the Sioux City Journal. While in Sioux City, Richard joined the Masonic Lodge, embracing brotherhood and community involvement.

Throughout his life, Rich found solace in the company of his loved ones and the beauty of nature. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and friends, fostering a lifelong passion for spending time by the water. Even after retirement, he continued to fish and cherished moments on the lake.

In 1993, Rich moved to Spirit Lake, where he became an active member of the United Methodist Church of Spirit Lake. He also transferred his membership to Twilight Lodge #329 in Spirit Lake. Rich's adventurous spirit led him to spend winters in Tucson, AZ, where he enjoyed hiking in the scenic mountains and visiting friends.

Family meant everything to Rich, and he cherished his time with them. He leaves behind his two sons, Dennis (Kathy) of St. Paul, MN, and David (Gretchen) of Red Wing, MN; three cherished granddaughters, Hannah, Ingrid and Kristen. Additionally he is survived by his sister, Darlene Tuite of Omaha, NE; and niece, Lisa Seidenkranz (Bo) of Indianola, IA.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife Berna, two precious granddaughters, Sarah and Emma, brother, Andrew and sister, Vicki. Although he may no longer be with us, his spirit and the memories he created will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Methodist Church of Spirit Lake or the YMCA Camp Foster, as these were causes dear to Richard's heart.

Richard Arthur Anderson was a man of integrity, love, and dedication. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.