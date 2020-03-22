Richard Arthur Morgan

Sioux City

Richard Arthur Morgan, 94, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

No services will be held at this time. Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.

Richard was born on July 24, 1925, in Sioux City. He attended Sioux City East High School and upon graduating, he attended Morningside College. While attending Morningside, he participated on the golf team where he later became a member of the Hall of Fame.

He married Ione Prescott on Dec. 23, 1950, at Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church. He worked in sales management for many years, retiring from Sioux City Brick.

He was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Oriental Band of the Shrine Temple, and a member of Morningside Country Club. He was an avid golfer who just simply loved the game.

He served as a member of the United States Navy during World War II.