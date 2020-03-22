Richard Arthur Morgan
Sioux City
Richard Arthur Morgan, 94, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
No services will be held at this time. Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.
Richard was born on July 24, 1925, in Sioux City. He attended Sioux City East High School and upon graduating, he attended Morningside College. While attending Morningside, he participated on the golf team where he later became a member of the Hall of Fame.
He married Ione Prescott on Dec. 23, 1950, at Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church. He worked in sales management for many years, retiring from Sioux City Brick.
He was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Oriental Band of the Shrine Temple, and a member of Morningside Country Club. He was an avid golfer who just simply loved the game.
He served as a member of the United States Navy during World War II.
He was survived by his wife, Ione, who died on March 19, 2020; his daughters, Becky (Michael) DeKruif of Waterloo, Iowa, Amy Morgan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Kerry Wentzel of Sioux City; his son, Richard “Skip” Morgan Jr. (Laura) of Sioux City; his adopted grandson, Richard Trey III (Lexi) Morgan; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and a son, Danny Richards.
The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.