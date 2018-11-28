Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Richard Clayton Bond, 86, of Scottsdale, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 23, 2018.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Dec. 8, at North Scottsdale United Methodist Columbarium. Arrangements are under the direction of Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale. Condolences may be sent online to www.messingermortuary.com.
Dick was born on Nov. 12, 1932, in Sheboygan, Wis. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in business.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; sons, Jim (Ruth), Ron (Debbie) and Rick; daughter, Pam (Brian); sister, Shirley (Bill); six grandchildren, Randi, Courtney, James, Kristi, Jillean and Levi; five great-grandchildren, Kita, Alex, Hayden, Max and Wyatt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Scottsdale United Methodist Church or to Hospice of the Valley.