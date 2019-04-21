Sioux City
Richard C. "Dick" Gettner, 80, of Sioux City, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force. Visitation will 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Richard Carroll Gettner was born on Dec. 6, 1938, in Remsen, Iowa, the son of William and Emma Gettner. Dick joined the Iowa Army National Guard and later served in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1962.
Dick was united in marriage to JoAnn Norris on Sept. 21, 1963. He worked at IBP as a purchasing agent for many years. Dick enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets.
Dick is survived by his wife, JoAnn; son, Richard W. (Amy) Gettner of Sioux City; daughter, Christina (Patrick) Wiggs of Hudson, Wis.; six grandchildren, Casey, Erica and Dallas Wiggs and William, Sarah and Abigal Gettner; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Gettner-Morrow and Braxton Wiggs; and his brothers, Donald Gettner of Mason City, Iowa, and Kenneth Gettner of Hastings, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Gettner; and two brothers, Eugene Gettner and Curtis Gettner.