North Sioux City
Richard D. "Dick" Beffert, 81, of North Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dakota Dunes, with the Rev. Charles Horkey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Dick was born on June 16, 1937, in Eureka, S.D., the son of Pauline Beffert. He served his country with the U.S. Navy, enlisting in December 1954, and was honorably discharged in December 1958.
Dick married Della Rappe on Dec. 14, 1958, in Aberdeen, S.D. They raised their family in Lawton, Iowa. Dick worked for Mid-American Energy, retiring after 17 years. In retirement, he continued to work at the Super Wash car wash in Sioux City.
Dick enjoyed going fishing and playing on his iPad. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dick was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the American Legion in North Sioux City.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Della; children, Debbie (Ron) Hartz, Carol (Terry) Banks, Kim (Mike) Kropp, and Randy (Jennifer) Rappe; grandchildren, Kellie Jo (Pat) Bartos, Jason (Tammie Dodge) Hartz, Travis (Victoria Olivas) Hartz, Jacque (Major Daniel) Schreiner, Ryan (Maggie) Banks, Stacy Banks, Tiffany (Chad) Kropp, Cassie (Jeff) Kropp, Jaimie Kropp, Jessica (Andrew) Kropp, Caleb Rappe, and MaKayla (Dan Mueller) Rappe; and great-grandchildren, Bennett Bartos, Brooks Hartz, Layne Dodge, Kylie, Justin and Lia Banks, Hannah, Wyatt, and Brooklyn Kropp, and twins due in May.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline; and three great-grandchildren, Jared, Jemma, and Aiden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vollstedt, Dr. Daffer, Dr. Dannenbring, and Dr. Luqman, and also to the staff at Hospice of Siouxland for the great care they gave to Dick.