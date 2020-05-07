Richard D. Hallett Sr.
Spencer, Iowa
Richard “Dick” Donald Hallett Sr., 95, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Private services will be at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneralhome.com.
Richard “Dick” Donald Hallett Sr., the son of Winnifred Hallett and Lillie (McShane) Hallett, was born on April 13, 1925, in Artesian, S.D., where he spent his early years. Later, he moved to Sioux City with his mother, where he graduated from Central High School. Richard was drafted into the service and was to leave for deployment immediately, but chose to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, to allow him to graduate with his class that June.
Although not talking about it until later years, he was very proud of his service in World War II. He flew in a B-26 Marauder as a radio gunner and fought in 33 missions over Germany.
Richard married Margie Mae Nothem on Jan. 29, 1947 at the Cathedral in Sioux City. He attended college through the GI Bill. After receiving his education, he and Margie moved to her hometown of Remsen Iowa, and opened Dick's Café. They both worked and resided in the café while building their first home, later starting an insurance business. They remained in Remsen until 1960 when Richard moved his family and business to Spencer.
He had many accomplishments during his lifetime. With Margie at his side, he sold insurance and real estate for more than 50 years, he built several affordable housing properties in several towns around Iowa, and he developed many acres of land throughout Spencer, building homes too numerous to count, building his last spec home at age 90.
Over the years, he enjoyed golfing, the lake, boating, playing cards, traveling all over the world with Margie, and dancing, but he especially loved spending time with family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Patricia (Russell) Valentine of Naples, Fla., Mark (Sue) Hallett of Spencer, Craig (Nancy) Hallett of Shakopee, Minn., Dick Hallett Jr. of Spencer, Kris (Jerry) Illg of Spencer, and Lisa (Brad) Baxter, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren, with number 21 on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Margie Mae; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Sheri; two brothers, Lloyd and Gerald; and his only sister, Eleanor.
