Richard D. Hallett Sr.

Spencer, Iowa

Richard “Dick” Donald Hallett Sr., 95, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Private services will be at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.warnerfuneralhome.com.

Richard “Dick” Donald Hallett Sr., the son of Winnifred Hallett and Lillie (McShane) Hallett, was born on April 13, 1925, in Artesian, S.D., where he spent his early years. Later, he moved to Sioux City with his mother, where he graduated from Central High School. Richard was drafted into the service and was to leave for deployment immediately, but chose to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, to allow him to graduate with his class that June.

Although not talking about it until later years, he was very proud of his service in World War II. He flew in a B-26 Marauder as a radio gunner and fought in 33 missions over Germany.