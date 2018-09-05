Kingsley, Iowa
Richard Dean Janssen, 86, of Kingsley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville, Iowa, with the Rev. Tami Groth officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Condolences may be made online at www.rohdefh.com.
Rich was born on June 30, 1932, in Correctionville, to Roy and Garnet (Aldag) Janssen. He graduated from Anthon (Iowa) High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and during the Korean War on the USS Iowa. After being discharged, he drove truck for several years.
He married Melva (Norr) Janssen on March 14,1958 and moved to the Kingsley area to farm. Rich loved the outdoors. He raised livestock and had a love for horses.
He raced his chuckwagon and chariot for many years at the county fairs. His children were all 4-H members, guided by him. He was a faithful fan at all his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved to play cards with family and the local card players.
He is survived by son, Dean (Mary) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son, Jeff (Sue) of Sioux City; daughter, Deb (Rob) Shultz of Sergeant Bluff; daughter, Sheryl (Jeff) Collins of Kingsley; son, Gary (Allison Ricke) of Kingsley; son, Larry of Kingsley; 13 grandchildren, Nick Janssen, Ryan Janssen, Jenny Smit, Randy Janssen, Jamie Kleve, Jake Shultz, Zach Shultz, Jake Collins, Ashley Kuchel, Keely Collins, Dillon Janssen, Landie Willer, Danika Wollesen; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Melva; his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Don Carr; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Eunice Janssen; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Jerry Barthole; and niece, Janet Carr.