South Sioux City
Richard "Rich" D. Stephan, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully to go home to his Lord Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Richard was born on March 2, 1938, at home in Hubbard, Neb., to Samuel S. and Faye V. (Newman) Stephan. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1959, where he held the pole vault record for many years. Rich worked many jobs in his career including as a grocery clerk, tower communications, Dakota County road maintenance, mechanic for Kidder Knoepfler, Stephan Welding, and Stephan Recycling.
His greatest love as we all know, was his love for auto racing. He loved to race cars both straight line and circle track. He won many races and held two track championships in 1971. Rich had instilled fairness and equality in racing and always was willing to try new innovations.
In 1965, Rich met the second love of his life and in 1966, he married Barbara Goodier. They were blessed with two children, Ricky and Kelley. Later in life, they were blessed with nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. As Rich and Barb traveled the path of life, they met and made many friends on and off the race track.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Ricky (Paula Bossow), and Kelley (Devlin) Bertrand; grandchildren, Courtney (Andy) Eickhoff, Rachel and Payton Stephan, Marina, Denise, Adriana, Monica, Alexander, and Thomas Bertrand; great-grandchildren, Owen and Levi; brothers, Ralph (Cleo), and Ronald (Katy); and brother-in-law, Allen Rohde.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ramona Stephan Rohde; and a grandson, Trevor Stephan.