Sioux City
Richard "Dick" Bailey, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, the body will be cremated and his ashes spread at Lake Superior. His life will be celebrated privately by family and no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Dick was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Omaha, the son of Florence and Grant Bailey. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is a brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
In June 18, 1960, he married Georjean Gates in Omaha. They moved to Sioux City in 1962, where Dick was district manager of Universal CIT Credit Corp. He started as a credit manager with Wilson Trailer in 1970. He was a faithful employee for 27 years, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren. The Upper Peninsula on Lake Superior was his favorite vacation place. Spending time at the shooting range with friends and family was a passion.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georjean Bailey of Sioux City; son, Mark and his wife, Theresa Bailey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Barbara Hoffman and her fiance, Jeff Harbeck of Sioux City; and two grandchildren, Chaz Hoffman of Kansas City, Mo., and Mikkala Hoffman of Sioux City.