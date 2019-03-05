Onawa, Iowa
Richard Ray "Dick" Black, 78, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Army and the American Legion David McNeill Post 129 of Onawa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Richard Ray was born on Dec. 19, 1940, in Blencoe, Iowa, to Homer E. and Lucille (Hime) Black. He graduated from Onawa High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 5, 1963, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 4, 1965.
He married Mary McAdon on Aug. 5, 1967, in Onawa. They were married for 48 years until she preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2015. He worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for many years. After his retirement, he became a full-time farmer and raised livestock.
Dick enjoyed farming, gardening, and visiting with his friends.
Survivors include his children, Doug Black of Sioux City, and Heather (Tony) Rolph of Onawa; grandchildren, Josh and Ally; sisters, Donna (Ralph) Wickersham of Turin, Iowa, Darlene Ferris of Blair, Neb., and Betty (Lee) Heilman of California; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Don "Red") Barthel of Mapleton, Iowa, Jean (Don) Lord of Sloan, Iowa, and Linda (Gene) Cost of North Dakota; brother-in-law, Kent (Shirley) McAdon of Adel, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer E. and Lucille (Hime) Black; wife, Mary Black; brothers, Robert Black, Ed Black, Gene Black, and Don Black; and brother-in-law, Ed Ferris.