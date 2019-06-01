Sioux City
80, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Service: June 4 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 4 at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Sioux City
