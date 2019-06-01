{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

80, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Service: June 4 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 4 at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Celebrate
the life of: Richard 'Dick' Herzog
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments