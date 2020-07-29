Richard "Dick" L. Goff
Sioux City
Richard "Dick" L. Goff, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Richard was born the son of C. Fay and Evelyn (Bonneau) Goff on Oct. 6, 1936, in Decatur, Neb. He graduated from Leeds High School in 1954. Richard married Jean A. Arnswald on May 5, 1956. They were blessed with four children. Jean died Nov. 12, 1987. Richard later married Marlene "Molly" Creviston on Oct. 23, 1993. They enjoyed 26 years together.
Richard drove truck for Sioux Transportation for 16 years and later for Mel's Trucking until his retirement. He was very thankful to have a job that he loved for so many years. He enjoyed gardening and volunteering at church and The Mom's Store in his retirement.
Richard was a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Richard is survived by his wife, Molly Goff of Sioux City; children, Lora (Phil) Dyke of Omaha, Neb., Dianne (Kevin) McKnight of Rapid City, S.D., Kirk (Kristi) Goff of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Victoria (Charles) Wagner of Springdale, Ark.; stepchildren, Susan (Michael) Udulutch of Manitowoc, Wis., Dana (Gary) Martonson of Norwalk, Wis., Terry (Jan) Pitesa of Pensacola, Fla., and Tracy (Michael) Kuehn of Mason, Ohio; 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane (Janice) Goff of Norfolk, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jean; and sister, Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Siouxland.
