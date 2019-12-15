Sioux City

Richard "Dick" Tope, 86, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Dick’s family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel is assisting the family.

Dick was born on Oct. 16, 1933, to Richard and Ruth (Carraher) Tope in Sioux City. Dick attended Sioux City schools and after high school, he worked for 18 years for two optical companies in Sioux City. He then joined the Sioux City Police Department, where he became Sergeant and retired after 29 years. After retiring from the Police Department, he worked for several years as a security guard, employed by Dakota Dunes.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his family sharing countless stories, laughs, encouragement and support. He spent many hours doing stained glass projects, creating beautiful lamp shades and windows that he gifted to his family.