Sioux City
Richard "Dick" Tope, 86, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Dick’s family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel is assisting the family.
Dick was born on Oct. 16, 1933, to Richard and Ruth (Carraher) Tope in Sioux City. Dick attended Sioux City schools and after high school, he worked for 18 years for two optical companies in Sioux City. He then joined the Sioux City Police Department, where he became Sergeant and retired after 29 years. After retiring from the Police Department, he worked for several years as a security guard, employed by Dakota Dunes.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family sharing countless stories, laughs, encouragement and support. He spent many hours doing stained glass projects, creating beautiful lamp shades and windows that he gifted to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, who was his high school sweetheart, Mary “Mickey” (Gallagher) Tope of Sioux City; and his nine children, Richard (Cynthia) Tope of Cloquet, Minn., Patrick (Robin) Tope of Westminster, Colo., Mark Tope, Ellen (Adam) Ballinger, William (Dawn) Tope, Catherine (Tim) Cook, Kelly (Richard) Kueny, John Tope, and Maria (Dr. Rodney) Dean, all of Sioux City.
He was a beloved grandfather and friend to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rich and Ruth Tope; and his sister, Madonna Zeising.
His family would like to thank the physicians and staff at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and Mercy One Hospital for their care and support.