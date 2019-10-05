Sergeant Bluff

85, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Service: Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Onawa Cemetery, with military rites.

Events

Oct 8
Funeral Service
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
2:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
