Richard 'Dick' Wurth

Formerly Remsen, Iowa

Richard "Dick" Wurth, age 85, formerly of Remsen, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Aspired Living Memory Care in Prospect Heights, Ill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery will be 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. Visitation with family present will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a parish Knights of Columbus rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. at Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences maybe sent online at www.fischfh.com.

Dick was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Bernie and Miranda (Krier) Wurth. He grew up on a farm near Remsen and attended St. Mary's schools, graduating in 1956.

On Jan. 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Janice Schilmoeller at St. Joseph's Catholic church in Granville, Iowa. They lived almost 63 years on a farm northwest of Remsen and later moved to Aspired Living in Prospect Heights, Ill., to be near their children.

Dick farmed from 1959 - 2000. He also sold Property and Casualty insurance for Nielsen-Galles Insurance in Remsen for 17 years before and after he retired from farming. He worked for Remsen Lumber and Neal Chase Lumber in Alton, Iowa, in his retirement.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's parish. He held many offices including Parish Counsel for 15 years, was in the first class and was commissioned as a Eucharistic Minister and, also served as lector. He served on the Farmer's Co-op Elevator Board of Remsen for 9 years, including acting as Secretary, Vice-President, and President. Dick also served as Secretary and President of the Plymouth County Extension Service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

Dick was married to Janice for 63 years and they enjoyed many activities together including playing pinochle, bowling, square dancing with the Marcus Grand Spinners, and listening to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night radio. He loved listening to old time music with the family on New Ulm, MN radio. Dick's hobbies included welding, target shooting, and reading.

Dick is survived by his wife, Janice of Prospect Heights, Ill.; son, David (Kelly) Wurth of Champaign, Ill.; two daughters, Renae (Mark) Kopacz of Elgin, Ill. and Laura (Dan) Harrington of Arlington Heights, Ill.; his grandchildren, Madeleine (Tim) Heron of Olathe, Kan., Francesca (Lucas) Miller of Louisville, Ky., Elizabeth Kopacz of Shawnee, Kan. and Sophia Kopacz of Elgin, Ill., Kevin Harrington of Arlington, Va., Caitlin Harrington of Beloit, Wis.; his step-grandchildren, Megan Johnson of Omaha, and Dan Olson of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Catlyn Heron and Annunciata Miller; and step-great grandchildren Annika, Asher and Lyra Johnson.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Miranda; brothers Bob, Jim and Tom Wurth.

Casket bearers will be, Kevin Harrington, Tony Wurth, Brian Theisen, Mark Theisen, Bob Theisen & John Weber.

Honorary bearers will be member of the Knights of Columbus.