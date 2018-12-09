Sioux City
Richard E. “Dick” Langley, 85, of Sioux City, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Pastor Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dick was born on Nov. 21, 1933, in Sioux City, to Richard E. Langley and Gwendolyn (Poston) Langley. He was raised by his grandparents, Ed and Tena Langley. Dick graduated from Central High School in 1953. He also graduated from the School of Hard Knocks, where he majored in common sense. Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1953 through 1955.
Dick was a near life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He joined Morningside Lutheran Church in 2006. He was a self-employed roofing contractor in Sioux City for 46 years. Dick owned and operated Langley Roofing Company from 1955 through 2000. He took immense pride in whatever he did; and the projects he completed were a great source of satisfaction to him. After retirement, Dick worked part-time for the Sioux City Community School District Food Service as a delivery driver from 1999 through 2003.
He married Audrey Nadine Pixler on Jan. 5, 1958. To this union, three children were born, April Nadine, Richard Elliott and Steven Edward.
Dick is survived by his wife, Audrey Nadine; daughter, April (Frank) LaScala of Sioux City; son, Steve Langley of Ralston, Neb.; four granddaughters, Emily (Casey) Painter and Jillian (Eric) Bolles of Sioux City, Raven (Joe) Nickerson of Papillion, Neb., and Rachel Langley of Bellevue, Neb.; five great-grandsons, Breydon, Wyatt, and Coltyn Painter of Sioux City, and Dean and Devin Langley of Bellevue, Neb., and Gwendolyn and Maisie Bolles of Sioux City. He is also survived by Jack (Sheila) Langley of Sioux City, and three brothers and sisters by another mother, Bill (Mary Ann), Jerry (Amanda), David (Ella) Langley, Christine (Jim) Van Donselaar, Patricia (Keith) Peterson, and Lucille Sampson. Dick is also survived by best friend and cousin, Dennis (Mary Ellen) Langley of Sioux City.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Richard Elliott; paternal grandparents, Ed and Tena Langley; mother, Gwendolyn Kaino; father, Richard Langley; maternal grandfather, Ray Poston; and special aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Eddie Langley.