Richard E. Friedrichsen

A private family funeral service will be held at the Faith Lutheran Church of Holstein with the Rev. Scott L. Neumann officiating. There will be a live stream of the funeral service on Saturday at 2 p.m. A link will be provided at www.nicklasdjensenfh.com. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein. A visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be present at the visitation, and in accordance to the guidelines set for the state of Iowa, crowds will be limited to 15 people or less inside of the funeral home at a time. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com