Chappell, Neb., formerly Whiting, Iowa
Richard Funkhouser, 82, of Chappell, formerly of Whiting, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Chappell, with the Rev. David Abbott of the Chappell United Methodist Church. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Casual attire is suggested. There will be no visitation. Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com.
Richard Glenn Funkhouser was born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Whiting, to Glenn and Maxine (Dahl) Funkhouser. He was the oldest of four. He was raised in Whiting and attended school there.
On July 3, 1958, he was united in marriage to Eva Sue Butcher in Clinton, Okla. To this union daughter, Sandra, and two sons, Clifford and Steven, were born. They made their home in many places throughout the Midwest landing in Colorado in 1981.
In Colorado, they owned a restaurant where the entire family worked. He also spent many years working as a fertilizer applicator.
After they retired, Richard and Eva bought a camper and traveled around fishing. For the last 10 years, Richard and Eva have lived in Chappell. Richard loved anything outdoors, woodworking and his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Eva of Chappell; daughter, Sandra and husband, Dave Tuell; sons, Clifford and wife, Trudy and Steven and wife, Brandi; sisters, Judy, her husband, George, and Peggy; three grandchildren, Craig and Ashley Deeds, Shaun and Sarah Deeds and Mikki Deeds; 11 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Blaine, McKynna, Kollins, Kaydin, Kaizlee, Hannah, Karter, Brooklyn, Delainie, and Lillian; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford; and a great-granddaughter, Paizlee Mae.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice c/o Eva Funkhouser, PO Box 362, Chappell, NE 69129.