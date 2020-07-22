Richard J. Bathurst

Richard J. 'Dick' Bathurst
Sioux City
Richard J. "Dick" Bathurst, 79, longtime resident of Sioux City, died peacefully at a Sioux City hospital on July 20, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer's.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family will conduct a private burial service. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dick was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Sioux City. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where he had a scholarship for football and track. He majored in Mathematics and Education and graduated in 1964.
After graduation, Dick married the love of his life, Louise Lund of Sioux City, at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City.
He went on to teach Mathematics and English in Belle Plains, Iowa, where he also coached football and track. A well-known and highly respected educator in Sioux City, he next went on to teach at Riverside High School, served as Assistant Principal at West Middle School, Assistant Principal at East Junior High School, Principal at West Middle School, Assistant Principal at North High School, and Principal of North High School. Later, he became Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools in Sioux City and finally Acting Superintendent of Schools in Sioux City. He retired in 2001.
Dick was an active Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church.
He loved to golf and fish, and loved spending time with his family. He was a whiz at computers and used to keep statistics on PGA golf, stock car races and Fantasy Football. He had a keen mind - which made the manner of his passing all the sadder.
Dick and Louise have two sons, Russell "Rusty" Bathurst (wife Crisie) and Kenneth Bathurst (wife Celeste), both of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dick is also survived by one brother, Gary Bathurst (wife Lela) of Sioux City.
The family asks that cards and memorials be sent to Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104, to be forwarded to them.
