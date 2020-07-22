Richard J. Bathurst

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard J. 'Dick' Bathurst

Sioux City

Richard J. "Dick" Bathurst, 79, longtime resident of Sioux City, died peacefully at a Sioux City hospital on July 20, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer's.

Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family will conduct a private burial service. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dick was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Sioux City. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where he had a scholarship for football and track. He majored in Mathematics and Education and graduated in 1964.

After graduation, Dick married the love of his life, Louise Lund of Sioux City, at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City.