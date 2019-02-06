Richard J. Brinkman

Dakota Dunes
Richard J. "Dick" Brinkman, 88, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Private family service is scheduled. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Born on April 9, 1930, in George, Iowa, Dick was the son of Richard and Allie (Hoeven) Brinkman. Following his high school graduation, Dick began his college career at Morningside College, but graduated with a bachelor's of arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1952 and continued with his juris doctorate degree from the University of Iowa, College of Law in 1954.
Dick married Mary M. Cauley on Oct. 1, 1953, in Anthon, Iowa. After serving as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army, Dick was a special assistant to the Attorney General in Iowa in 1958 and went to work as law council at Dial Corporation in December 1959. In 1983, he became CEO of Norwest Financial and chairman in 1988, retiring in 1994. In 1994, Dick was awarded the AFSA Distinguished Service Award for contributing to the growth of the financial services industry on a national level.
Dick was a truly dedicated family man who, despite his many successes, remained true to his small town Iowa heritage. Dick possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of geography, he traveled the world over with his wife. He loved Iowa Hawkeye football games and the tailgate parties that went with them. Dick leaves us with a legacy of honesty and integrity.
Dick is survived by his sons, Gary (Cindi) Brinkman, Thomas (Barbara) Brinkman, David (Sheri) Brinkman, and Bruce (Diana) Brinkman; a daughter, Joan (Jon) Nost; grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Patrick, Clay, Cory, Ben and Clare Brinkman, Catherine and Caleb Nost; great-grandchild, Cassidy; sister, Jane (Greg) Ebert; and two nieces, Jenny and Kristina.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, Robert Brinkman; and brother, Jim Brinkman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the University of Iowa, College of Law in Dick's name.