Sioux City
Richard John Kelly, 50, of Sioux City, passed away at his home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the 185th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Richard "Rick" Kelly was born on Feb. 11, 1969, in Sioux City, the son of Michael and Janet (Blades) Kelly. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School. Rick then earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Following graduation, Rick returned to Sioux City where he began working at Gateway.
Senior Master Sgt. Richard Kelly enlisted on Oct. 25, 1989 in the Iowa Air National Guard as an electronic warfare system specialist. During his military career, he was an avionic systems journeyman, personnel journeyman, and finished his career as a non-commissioned officer in charge of crew comm. He was an expert in the Air National Guard crew comm. career fields. During his military career, he deployed to numerous locations to include Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Curacao, Netherlands Antilles, NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany and Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. He served in support of Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, Freedom Sentinel and Inherent Resolve.
Senior Master Sgt. Kelly was awarded numerous medals and ribbons to include the Meritorious Service Medal (one oak leaf cluster), Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal (three oak leaf clusters), Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal (nine oak leaf clusters), Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal. Rick was a valued mentor, wingman, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who served with him. Rick's son, Spc. Zach Kelly joined the U.D. Army in 2016 and is currently deployed to Afghanistan on active duty serving with the 82nd Air Borne Division.
Rick was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, he also had his private pilot license. He was always helpful, a jack of all trades and master of everything.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Janet Kelly; sons, Zachary Kelly and Nicholas Kelly; siblings, Brian and Beth Kelly, and Julie and Randy Sampers; nieces and nephews, Abby and Emily Kelly, Brianna and Roger Mattison, Ben and Jasmine Stange, Brady and Katie Stange, Hannah (Austin) Sampers, Logan Sampers, and Levi Sampers; and grandnieces and nephews, Alexandria and Victoria Mattison, Hunter Stange, and Caden Stange.
Rick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Jenny Blades, and B.J. and Mary Kelly; aunt and uncle, Nub and Louise Piper; and uncle, Duane Lausen.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Airman Program – Air Force Association in memory of Rick Kelly.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the care provided by Hospice of Siouxland, specifically to Dani, Jon, and Bethany.
