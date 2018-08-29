Sioux City
Richard J. Olson of Sioux City, passed Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at his residence with his family by his side. His death followed a 14-month illness.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., with the Rev. Jeff Swanson officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Richard James Olson was born on Nov. 7, 1948, in Ames, Iowa, the son of James and Frances (Kruck) Olson. His family returned to Sioux City when he was a small child. He graduated from Central High School and attended Iowa State University.
On Dec. 20, 1975, he married Judy Wood at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Rich worked as a draftsman for his dad at James P. Olson Company. Following Jim's sudden death in 1974, Rich and his brother, Steve, continued to operate James P. Olson Company until 1983, when they merged with Interstate Air Conditioning to form Interstate Mechanical Corporation. Rich served as vice president and later president of IMC until his retirement in 2017.
Rich was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as past president and on many committees. He was a dedicated member of both bell and vocal choirs. Rich was also active in several business and service organizations, including the South Dakota Chapter of ASHRAE and Sioux City Business Leaders, serving as past president in both. He was a long-time member of the Sioux City Rotary Club.
Rich will be remembered for his love of music, his eternal optimism and frustration with golf, his sense of humor, his love of horses, and his dedication to his family. He loved good food and good company, traveling and exploring; the best days of his life combined all of these.
Rich is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Aleisha Gottlund and her husband, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund of San Leandro, Calif.; brother, Tom (George) and his wife, Geri; brother and sister-in-law, Al and Barbara Wood of Estherville, Iowa; sister-in-law, Paula Olson of Sergeant Bluff; niece, Erin and her husband, Jon Schuetz; niece, Megan and her husband, Wes Hunold; nephew, James Olson and his wife, Holly, all of Sergeant Bluff; nephew, Matt Klein of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; niece, Nichole Olson and her husband, Ben Sandness of Ames; nephew, Jon Wood and his wife, Michelle of North Oaks, Minn.; and nephew, Jason Wood of Ramsey, Minn. He will be missed by his large extended family and by his many friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Frances Olson; and by his brother, Steve.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.