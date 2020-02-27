Richard J. Olson

Correctionville, Iowa

Richard James Olson, 69, of Correctionville, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on April 17, 1950, in Sioux City. Richard, along with his wife, JoAnn, a son, Daniel, and two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica, lived on a farm outside of Correctionville. Richard worked at the former Old Home Bakery and retired after 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and out in nature, hunting, and fishing. Richard is especially remembered for his joyful nature, good humor, and prayerful spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, JoAnn (Franzen) Olson; son, Daniel Olson (Sarah) of St. Marys, Kan.; daughters, Jennifer Pratt (Sam) of Merrill, Iowa, and Jessica Jenkins (Luke) of Savage, Minn.; sisters, Debbie Janes (Roger) of Texas, and Kim Sweisberger (Ken) of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Roma Olson of Oklahoma; and 10 grandchildren.