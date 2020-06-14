Richard J. Raymond

Richard James 'Dick' Raymond
Worthington, Minn.
Richard James "Dick" Raymond, 92, of Worthington, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Luverne, Minn.
Memorial service will be held at a later time.
Survivors include his children, Stephen Raymond of Eden Prairie, Minn., Karen (Dave) Skog of Worthington, Sarah Raymond of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Dick (Germaine) Millard of Appleton, Wis., and their children; grandchildren, Rachel (Gregory) Gray, Jordan (Kristine) Skog, Emily (Andrew) Vaske, Stephen Skog and Tim Skog; and six great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Nancy Foster; brothers, Tom and Jack; parents, Ben and Ruth; an infant sister, Shirley; and his beloved boxer, Fritz.
