Richard J. Raymond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard James 'Dick' Raymond

Worthington, Minn.

Richard James "Dick" Raymond, 92, of Worthington, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Luverne, Minn.

Memorial service will be held at a later time.

Survivors include his children, Stephen Raymond of Eden Prairie, Minn., Karen (Dave) Skog of Worthington, Sarah Raymond of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Dick (Germaine) Millard of Appleton, Wis., and their children; grandchildren, Rachel (Gregory) Gray, Jordan (Kristine) Skog, Emily (Andrew) Vaske, Stephen Skog and Tim Skog; and six great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Nancy Foster; brothers, Tom and Jack; parents, Ben and Ruth; an infant sister, Shirley; and his beloved boxer, Fritz.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Raymond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.