Richard J. Sudtelgte

Richard J. “Dick” Sudtelgte, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Nguyen will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard.

Dick was born on April 11, 1933, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Mary (Murray) Sudtelgte. His family moved from Remsen, Iowa, to Sioux City when he was a child. He attended country school, Immaculate Conception Grade School, Trinity High School and then graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1952.

Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1953. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in March 1955.

On June 9, 1956, Dick married Caryl Jean Braunger in Sioux City.