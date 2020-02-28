Richard James Olson
Richard James Olson

Correctionville, Iowa

69, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Service: Feb. 29, 10 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation: Feb. 29, 9 a.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
