Sioux City

Richard Jon Schwartz, 52, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Jerome Cosgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Jon was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28,1967, the son of Richard R. and Janice M. (Johnson) Schwartz. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He worked most of his life as a forklift operator for Cloverleaf Cold Storage. He was of the Catholic Faith. Jon was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. His pets played a huge role in his life. He was a Big Kid with a huge heart who enjoyed playing with his big equipment. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls and playing his X-Box, and had a big sweet tooth.

His life will be always cherished and remembered by his sister, Deb Richmann and her husband, Stanley of Calamus, Iowa; several cousins; and his many work friends.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to your favorite pet charity.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Schwartz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel

2320 Outer Drive North

Sioux City, IA 51104 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel

2320 Outer Drive North

Sioux City, IA 51104 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Funeral begins.