Richard Jon Schwartz, 52, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Jerome Cosgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jon was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28,1967, the son of Richard R. and Janice M. (Johnson) Schwartz. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.
He worked most of his life as a forklift operator for Cloverleaf Cold Storage. He was of the Catholic Faith. Jon was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. His pets played a huge role in his life. He was a Big Kid with a huge heart who enjoyed playing with his big equipment. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls and playing his X-Box, and had a big sweet tooth.
His life will be always cherished and remembered by his sister, Deb Richmann and her husband, Stanley of Calamus, Iowa; several cousins; and his many work friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to your favorite pet charity.
