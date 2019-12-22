Richard Jon Schwartz
Richard Jon Schwartz

Jon Schwartz

Jon Schwartz

Sioux City

Richard Jon Schwartz, 52, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Larkin Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Jerome Cosgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Jon was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28,1967, the son of Richard R. and Janice M. (Johnson) Schwartz. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

He worked most of his life as a forklift operator for Cloverleaf Cold Storage. He was of the Catholic Faith. Jon was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. His pets played a huge role in his life. He was a Big Kid with a huge heart who enjoyed playing with his big equipment. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls and playing his X-Box, and had a big sweet tooth.

His life will be always cherished and remembered by his sister, Deb Richmann and her husband, Stanley of Calamus, Iowa; several cousins; and his many work friends.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to your favorite pet charity.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
9:00AM-10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Dec 23
Funeral
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:30AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
