Emmetsburg, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Richard Leo Baxter Sr., 79, of Emmetsburg, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at his home.
Memorial services were held on Dec. 31, 2018, at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Dick was born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Ayrshire, Iowa. He graduated from Ayrshire High School in 1957. Dick later attended Iowa Lakes Community College, where he received his accounting degree in 1968, and went on to earn his B.A.I. auditing degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Dick was employed at Graves grain elevator in Maple Hill and then accepted a position at Iowa Trust and Savings Bank in Emmetsburg. Dick then became an auditor and later vice president of Toy National Bank in Sioux City. He then was employed as executive vice president of Siouxland National Bank in South Sioux City, and later became president/C.E.O. of the State Bank of Ledyard in Ledyard, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Emmetsburg; his children, Richard (Julie) Baxter Jr. of Algona, Iowa, Jean Marie Baxter of Maple Park, Ill., Joseph (Susie) Baxter of Spencer, Iowa, Andrew (Stacey) Baxter of Winnebago, Minn., Kimberly Baxter of Sioux City, and Jennifer (Chad) Harms of Algona; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.