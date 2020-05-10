× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard L. Dempsey

Sioux City

Richard L. “Dick” Dempsey, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from complications following surgery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for June 28 at the Elks Lodge. Condolences may be sent to Kaye Dempsey.

Dick was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Lyle and Lois (Simons) Dempsey. He graduated from Elk Point (S.D.) high school in 1959.

He married his high school sweetheart, Kaye Girard on June 25, 1960 in Elk Point. The couple resided in Sioux City for the past 59 years.

Throughout the course of his life, Dick worked as a manager in the food-produce industry. He was employed with National Foods, Loe's Market, Rosenthal's and Braunger's.