Richard L. Dempsey
Sioux City
Richard L. “Dick” Dempsey, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from complications following surgery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for June 28 at the Elks Lodge. Condolences may be sent to Kaye Dempsey.
Dick was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Lyle and Lois (Simons) Dempsey. He graduated from Elk Point (S.D.) high school in 1959.
He married his high school sweetheart, Kaye Girard on June 25, 1960 in Elk Point. The couple resided in Sioux City for the past 59 years.
Throughout the course of his life, Dick worked as a manager in the food-produce industry. He was employed with National Foods, Loe's Market, Rosenthal's and Braunger's.
In 2009, Dick sustained spinal cord injuries which left him confined to a wheelchair. While these injuries left him with many obstacles in life, one thing that never wavered was his enthusiasm in cheering for his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers. During football season, you could always hear him chant his three favorite words, “Go Big Red.” He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Prior to his spinal cord injuries, he enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing in local pool leagues, fishing, boating, listening to country music and telling jokes. His family and friends will fondly remember his outgoing personality and infectious smile.
For the past nine years, Dick received home health care and physical therapy through Siouxland PACE. Without the help and care of nurses, aides and staff, he would not have been able to live his remaining life to the absolute fullest. For that we are grateful to the PACE organization.
Dick was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, where he served three terms as governor.
Survivors include his wife, Kaye Dempsey of Sioux City; three daughters, Kim Janney (Pat) of Sioux City, Kari Pearson (Gene) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Kelly Kuehl of Sioux City; granddaughters, Kaylie Pearson of Dallas, Texas, Laikyn Janney of Iowa City, Iowa, and Libbe Janney of Sioux City; a brother, Craig (Cindy) Dempsey of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jean Girard of Elk Point; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Lois Dempsey; and in-laws, Raymond and Mae Girard.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.