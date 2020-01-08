Richard L. Flannery

Richard moved to Sioux City in 1957. It was here that he met his future wife, Geneva Remillard, while dancing at Shore Acres. They were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Richard was deeply committed to Geneva and had been taking care of her in their home for the past four years. Richard was always very involved in his children and grandchildren's lives, from coaching Little League baseball to being a Scout leader. He attended endless sporting and musical events from grade school to college.

Richard was known around Sioux City as the "Bubble Gum Man," often handing out gum to adults and children for decades. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and technology. He was a member of St. Boniface, where he was active on many boards and served as a eucharistic minister. His Catholic faith was very important to him as well as saying the rosary every day. He was a strong advocate for education, still tutoring algebra, physics and biostatics in recent years. Richard was a private pilot instructor in Sioux City, teaching many people in the area to fly. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and following various sports teams, especially Bishop Heelan, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, the Twins, and the Minnesota Vikings. He even held on to see the Vikings win against the Saints on Sunday.