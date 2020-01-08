Sioux City
Richard L. Flannery, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St Boniface Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 6 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Richard was born on July 14, 1935, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Lee and Lyla Flannery. He graduated from Rock Rapids High School, and then attended the University of Iowa. Richard later received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State College and an MBA from the University of South Dakota.
Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War in 1953. Spanning a 41-year career with the Air Force and Air National Guard, he rose to the rank of chief master sergeant with the 185TH Air Refueling Wing. Richard was a veteran, serving in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969 as a radar technician. During his time in Vietnam, he helped build an orphanage. He played a large role in coordinating agencies and helping passengers and survivors on Flight 232. Richard's final gift to Siouxland before retirement was the creation of the paint facility at the 185th.
Richard moved to Sioux City in 1957. It was here that he met his future wife, Geneva Remillard, while dancing at Shore Acres. They were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Richard was deeply committed to Geneva and had been taking care of her in their home for the past four years. Richard was always very involved in his children and grandchildren's lives, from coaching Little League baseball to being a Scout leader. He attended endless sporting and musical events from grade school to college.
Richard was known around Sioux City as the "Bubble Gum Man," often handing out gum to adults and children for decades. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and technology. He was a member of St. Boniface, where he was active on many boards and served as a eucharistic minister. His Catholic faith was very important to him as well as saying the rosary every day. He was a strong advocate for education, still tutoring algebra, physics and biostatics in recent years. Richard was a private pilot instructor in Sioux City, teaching many people in the area to fly. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and following various sports teams, especially Bishop Heelan, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, the Twins, and the Minnesota Vikings. He even held on to see the Vikings win against the Saints on Sunday.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Geneva Flannery of Sioux City; children, Kathleen (Richard) Lohr of Sioux City, Michael (Pauline) Flannery of Sioux City, and Mark Flannery of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Carolyn Lohr of Denver, Colo., Alexander (Danielle) Lohr and their son, Burke, of St. Paul, Minn., Maria Lohr of Denver, Eric Flannery Lohr of Sioux City, Erin Ann (Ben) Andersen and their sons, Calvin, James and Lyncoln, of Altoona, Iowa, Dr. Kaitlin Marie Flannery of Boston, Mass., Dr. Meghan Eileen (Siya) Mali of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Julie Flannery of Minneapolis; and brother, Roger Flannery of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Cecelia Kathleen Lohr; and an aunt, Pearl (Kelly) Roach.