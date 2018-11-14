Salix, Iowa
Richard Leslie Folsom Jr., 60, of Salix, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, after several years of poor health.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Harrison Cemetery, rural Whiting, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Rich or as many knew him "Toobie," was born on Nov. 20, 1957, in Marlin, Texas, the first of three children born to Richard "Dick" Sr. and Martha "Nanne" (Banks) Folsom. He graduated from Westwood Community Schools in 1976 having excelled in football and music. He achieved all-conference honors in his junior and senior years in football as center and nose guard. He was Northwest Iowa for center first team his junior year, and honorable mention state his senior year. He set school records for the most tackles in a game in each of those years.
After high school, he worked for several local companies with landscaping, farming, and heavy equipment operation before starting his own business for snow removal and lawn mowing. He loved to farm on his own and with his dad and brother. His poor health forced him to retire.
He was very proud of his two boys, Richard "Ricky" Folsom III of Elk Point, S.D., and Robert (David Valdovinos) Folsom of Sioux City.
Besides his two sons, he is survived by his mother, Martha "Nanne" Folsom of Salix; his sister, Patricia Rasco of Hornick, Iowa; his brother, Doug (Krystal) Folsom of Hornick; grandson, Damien Folsom of Sioux City; aunt, Shirley (Harold) Hodges of Sioux City; aunt, Pat Folsom of Salix; niece, Caitlin Rasco of Sioux City; nephews, Jacob, Caleb, and Matthew Rasco, all of Hornick; special companion, Lynda Kane of Salix; and many cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his beloved fur baby, Maggie, who was like his third child.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Folsom Sr.; uncle, Dean Folsom; grandparents, Ethel and Edwin Folsom and H.G. "Dock" and Wanda Banks; and a brother-in-law, Jan Rasco.
Pallbearers will be Tony Heck, Terry Hunter, Kevin Braun, Dave Folsom, Delayne Folsom, and Dan Folsom. Honorary pallbearers will be Caitlin, Jacob, Caleb, and Matthew Rasco, and Damien Folsom.
Memorials in Rich's memory may be directed to the family for future designation.