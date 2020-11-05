Richard L. Heath

One of his favorite activities was watching television, especially sports. He didn't have a favorite team but watched the Cowboys, Broncos, Packers, Vikings and sometimes the Cubs and Bulls (mom's favorites) for his family. He enjoyed women's softball and the Little League World Series. The sports Richard loved the most were watching his grandchildren on the court or field.

Another one of his favorites was traveling. His family was all over the United States and he visited them as often as he could, especially his brother, Johnny, and his family in Arizona. He drove to Florida a few times and went fishing with Larry and his buddies. He traveled to North Carolina and Washington, D.C., with Lori and several grandchildren.

Richard's happy place was the Siouxloon with Cheryl and the gang spoiling him. He sat up to the bar and drank his coffee chatting with everyone. He also loved to play cards, to include euchre and specially cribbage. He was winning until COVID when no one was able to challenge him. He would always ask every day how the Berning Cattle were doing, how much Jake had left to combine, how the Obar was doing, what was happening in Anthon, and if Sarah had her chores done. Richard will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make each day brighter through laughter.