Prescott Valley, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Richard Lee Kessler, 76, of Prescott Valley, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Prescott.
Richard donated his body to Science Care. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Richard was born on Nov. 24, 1941, in Sioux City. He was a member of Local 231 Electrical Union for 55 years. In 1983, he moved to Las Vegas, Nev., and worked for the Clark County School District as a electrical supervisor and retired from there in 2002.
He loved to work with wood and on his cars. He loved his cars and had many beautiful ones.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharyl Kessler of Prescott Valley; sons, Troy Kessler of Las Vegas, and Richard of Schwinden, Minn.; sister, Debra Kessler and husband, Nick of Minton, Mass.; brother, Robert and wife, Rose of Las Vegas; and an aunt, Phyllis Grubel and husband, Richard of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Kessler.