Sioux City
Richard L. "Dick" Rysta, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tom Lovan officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Richard was born on Sept. 16, 1931, in Sioux City, to Arthur and Violet (Lund) Rysta. Richard graduated high school and attended Morningside College for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Johnson on Feb. 5, 1958, in Nebraska. Richard had worked as an electrician for many years with various companies and was the IBEW Union president twice. He had also worked as a lab tech for Pearl Vision.
Richard had lots of hobbies that included golfing, bowling, football, growing tomatoes in his garden, and playing Rook with his family. He belonged to Morningside Lutheran Church. His faith was very important to him. Richard was very social, he would have coffee every morning with his coffee buddies at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee. Above all, Richard was a family man. He and his wife had spent 20 years caring for more than 100 foster children. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Patricia Rysta of Sioux City; children, Greg (Laurie) Rysta of Charleston, S.C., Lisa (Shawn) Byrne of Sioux City, and Ryan Rysta of Sioux City; grandchildren, Cassie (Matt) Larson, Michael Byrne, Abbie (Andrew) Lobach, Andrew Rysta, Samuel Rysta, Mayson Rysta and Elly Rysta; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Olivia Larson; sisters, Janice Rabbitt of Jefferson, S.D., and Ruth Rysta of Sioux City; former daughter-in-law, Andy Rysta of Sioux City; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sharon Johnson of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his Coffee Buddies.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Violet Rysta; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Alice Johnson; brother, Orville Rysta; sister, Carolyn Stokes; and brother-in-law, Dale Rabbitt.