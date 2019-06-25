Rockwell City, Iowa, formerly Holstein, Iowa
65, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Service: June 27 at Rockwell City United Methodist Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: June 26 from 4 to 7 p.m., Palmer and Swank Funeral Home, Rockwell City.
Rockwell City, Iowa, formerly Holstein, Iowa
