Richard M. Sokolovske

Sioux City

Richard Michael Sokolovske, 81, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private services will be at Mater Dei-Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Rupp officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Sioux City, the son of Michael and Bernice (Czerkas) Sokolovske. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1956 and attended the University of Notre Dame, receiving his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1960. Richard also received his MBA through the University of South Dakota in 1979.

Richard married Virginia Gnagy on June 15, 1962 in Iowa City, Iowa. Spending most of his life in Sioux City, Richard taught mechanical drafting at Western Iowa Tech Community College in the middle 1960s. He was a home builder during the 1970s, and then worked for IPS (Mid-American Energy) from 1978 to 1995, when he retired.