Richard Norberg

Sioux City

Richard Norberg, 85, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local nursing home.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Home.

Richard Marvin Norberg, the son of Marvin and Elizabeth (Danielson) Norberg was born July 25, 1934, in Sioux City. He grew up in the area and attended Sioux City Community Schools. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years.

On April 16, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Carole Dimmitt. The couple made their home in Sioux City, and Richard was employed for the City of Sioux City Water Treatment Plant for 35 years.

The couple later relocated to Boyden, Iowa, where they enjoyed their retirement. In 2017, the couple moved back to Sioux City and resided at the Senior Living Facility at Northern Hills. Richard and Carole recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and yardwork. The couple spent over 50 years camping.