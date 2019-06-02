Sioux City
Richard R. "Dick" Herzog, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Dick was born on July 4, 1938, in Nebraska City, Neb., to Roy and Alta (Taney) Herzog. He graduated from Nebraska City High School and the University of Nebraska, agriculture department.
Dick married Donna Newkirk. Together they made their home in Wisner, Neb., then St. Paul, Neb., and Marshall, Minn., before moving to Sioux City in 1988. Dick taught vocational agriculture and then worked as a salesman in the wholesale agricultural business, followed by the construction supply business.
Holding firm to his faith in Jesus Christ, Dick was actively involved in the church throughout his life.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Herzog; son, Kyle (Christi) Herzog of Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Caleb Nelson and Emily Herzog; and brothers, Gerald (Judy) Herzog of Nebraska City, Neb., and Roger (Candy) Herzog of Lincoln, Neb.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents.
Psalm 30:5 "... Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning."