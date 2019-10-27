Sioux City
Richard L. "Rich" Allen, 76, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rich was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended local schools in Sioux City, and served in the United States Army from Sept. 6, 1966 to March 24, 1967. On July 26, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sharon K. Frisbie in South Sioux City, Neb. They lived in Sioux City their entire life.
Rich was employed as a truck driver with Missouri Valley Steel from 1971 to 1975. He worked at Wilson Concrete from 1976 until 2002, and then he retired due to health issues.
You have free articles remaining.
Rich was a member of the South Sioux City Eagles where he served on the board of trustees and was board president. He was also board president of Siouxland Country Music, and a member of the VFW. Hobbies included playing the guitar, singing at the South Sioux City Senior Center, and going to the races when his son, Troy Allen was in town.
Rich is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Allen; son, Troy Allen and wife, Yaneisy Nelson of Miami, Fla.; daughter, Diana Cherry of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Joseph (Peg) Frisbie; grandson, Brandon Nelson of Miami; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Carter and Frank Carter.