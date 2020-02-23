Richard 'Rich' Warren Ellison
Richard 'Rich' Warren Ellison

Lawton, Iowa

77, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Service: Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Visitation: Feb. 28, 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel.

