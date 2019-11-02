Sioux City
Richard Lee "Richie" Anderson, 44, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Richie will be cremated, and there will be a luncheon at noon Monday, Nov. 4, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Richie was born May 20, 1975, in Sioux City. He was the son of Richard LeRoy and Lila Dean (Clift) Anderson. Richie graduated from East High School.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a son, brother and friend that mattered to all that knew him. He was willing to help anyone that needed help. We loved and will miss him. Richie enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his two sons and the rest of his family.
Survivors include his two sons, Jordan and Trent Dunham; his father, Richard Anderson; his brothers and sisters, William Clift (Maxine), Melissa Simons (Mike), Chanele Anderson (Dean), Dwayne Anderson, Troy Anderson (Jamie), Kelly Anderson, Kass Kunze, and Kristy Shaver (Derek); and several nieces and nephews.
Richie was preceded in death by his mother.