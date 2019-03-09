Rock Valley, Iowa
Richard Richter, 91, of Rock Valley, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Douglas Klein celebrating the Mass. Following the Mass, a private family interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, with military rites by the Rock Valley American Legion. After interment, an open house for Richard's celebration of life will be 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rock Valley Golf Course. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Richard Donald Richter was born on April 19, 1927, to Lawrence and Tene (Trebon) Richter. He was raised in Rock Valley, with his brother, Robert. Rick graduated from Rock Valley Community High School in 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served stateside, as well as in Europe.
After his service, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Kersbergen on Feb. 3, 1951. This past February, Rick and Evelyn celebrated 68 joyful years of marriage. They farmed north of Rock Valley for 51 years. It was there that they raised their four daughters. In 2002, they left the farm to make their home in town.
Richard was a dedicated lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Faith and family were his priorities. He was a jack of all trades, a mentor, and enjoyed lending a hand whenever it was needed. He demonstrated patience, kindness, and a strong sense of faith throughout his life. Rick shared his quick wit and sense of humor freely. He loved a good joke, and if he gave you a bad time, you knew that you were in his good graces.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Evelyn; four daughters, Renee (Ron) Pedersen, Helen (Doug) Davelaar, Laura (Mike) Den Boer, and Sarah (Mike) Van Egdom, all of Rock Valley; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Richter of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kersbergen of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Tene; brother, Robert; Evelyn's parents, Harry and Hulda Kersbergen; Evelyn's brother, Lyle Kersbergen; and infant son of Helen and Doug Davelaar.