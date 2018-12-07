Anthon, Iowa
Richard "Rick" Crilly, 65, of Anthon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anthon. Monsignor Mark Duchaine will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oto, Iowa. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 1:45 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Anthon. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Richard "Rick" Dennis Crilly was born on Feb. 20, 1953, in Mapleton, Iowa, the seventh of seven children born to Ralph and Paulesca (Weber) Crilly. Rick was raised on a farm in rural Danbury, Iowa, and received his education at Maple Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1971. After graduation, Rick attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and pursued a career as an electrician.
On Oct. 27, 1973, Rick was united in marriage to La Donna "Donna" Bowers in Anthon. The couple were blessed with three children, Kevin, Kurt and Kristi. The family made their home in Anthon, where Rick worked for the City of Anthon before beginning his own electrical business, Crilly Electric. He later worked for Funderman Electric and IBP before eventually working for the last 30 plus years for the Woodbury County REC.
Rick was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved his childhood homestead and all the hunting expeditions he and his children and friends enjoyed there over the years. He took great pride in cooking or smoking the wild game that he caught. Cooking was his way of bringing people together. Rick enjoyed sending his guests home with a smile and full belly.
Rick was a former volunteer on the Anthon Fire Department and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed helping others and had a sense of humor that drew people to him. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna Crilly of Anthon; his two sons, Kevin (Sarah) Crilly of Carroll, Iowa, and their son, Brock, and Kurt (Katrina) Crilly of Snohomish, Wash., and their children, Ethan and Kayla; his daughter, Kristi Crilly of Anthon; four sisters, Betty (Don) Fink of Urbana, Iowa, Dianne Crilly of Johnston, Iowa, Delores Polley of Raleigh, N.C., and Lois Crilly of Urbandale, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie Crilly of Mapleton, JoAnn Pierce of Correctionville, Iowa, and Jeanice Bowers of Decatur, Neb.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Paulesca Crilly; his parents-in-law; and brothers, Frank and Tom Crilly.