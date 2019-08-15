Fremont, Neb., formerly Ponca
66, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Visitation: Aug. 17 at 1 p.m., preceding a 2 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ponca, followed by a Celebration of life at Rivertime Resort, rural Ponca. Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca.
