Richard Thomas Hansen

Richard 'Dick' Thomas Hansen
Sioux City
Richard "Dick" Thomas Hansen, 72, of Sioux City, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
As a husband, father and grandfather, Dick deserves a beautiful tribute so a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A private family burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Akron, Iowa. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com
Richard was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Akron, Iowa, to Sivert and Rose (Scott) Hansen. The family later moved to Sioux City, where he grew up attending Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High in 1967.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Terry L. Chappelle on May 24, 1969, in Sioux City. The couple raised three children, Rene, Eric and Angie. Dick worked as a route salesman for Metz Baking and Wonder Bread for many years before semi retiring, during which time, he worked for the Sioux City Public School District until fully retiring in 2012.
Dick was an accomplished bowler and lifelong golfer. He also played years of baseball and fast pitch softball. When his playing years ended, he became an umpire officiating at Little League, high school and college games and at Penn Corp.
He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing cards and games and going to their sporting events.
Dick was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Teamsters Union Local No. 554. He also served in the Army National Guard for over 10 years
Surviving are his wife, Terry L. Hansen of Sioux City; son, Eric (Amanda) Hansen of Sioux City; two daughters, Rene (Craig) Grover of Merrill, Iowa, and Angie (Darrin) DuBois of Sergeant Bluff, seven grandchildren, Ashley (AJ), Kris, Sam, Conner, Devon, Emma and Dominic; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Carter and Noah; sister, Vicky Treloar of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Don Schurdevin of Elk Point, S.D.; sister-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Brown of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Doug (Kathy) Chappelle of Omaha; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Schurdevin; and brother-in-law, Garland Treloar.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.