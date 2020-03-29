Richard Thomas Hansen

Richard 'Dick' Thomas Hansen

Sioux City

Richard "Dick" Thomas Hansen, 72, of Sioux City, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

As a husband, father and grandfather, Dick deserves a beautiful tribute so a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A private family burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Akron, Iowa. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com

Richard was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Akron, Iowa, to Sivert and Rose (Scott) Hansen. The family later moved to Sioux City, where he grew up attending Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High in 1967.

He married Terry L. Chappelle on May 24, 1969, in Sioux City. The couple raised three children, Rene, Eric and Angie. Dick worked as a route salesman for Metz Baking and Wonder Bread for many years before semi retiring, during which time, he worked for the Sioux City Public School District until fully retiring in 2012.