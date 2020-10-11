 Skip to main content
Richard Thomas Nicholson
Correctionville, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Richard "Tom" Thomas Nicholson, 82, Correctionville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Oct. 8, 2020.

Due to the Covid virus, a family service will be held at a later date.

Tom was a 1956 graduate of Sioux City Heelan High School. He attended Iowa State University, served in the United States Army and worked in the cattle business with his father.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Kay Pilley and Jean Noonan; brother, Bill Nicholson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Apollonia Nicholson; and his brother, Jerry Nicholson.

