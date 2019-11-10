Jackson, Mich., formerly Jackson, Neb.

Richard Thomas O’Neill, 77, of Jackson, Mich., formerly Jackson, Neb., survived until Oct. 26, 2019, through sheer grit and determination.

Richard was born April 1, 1942, as the first of 12 children to Thomas and Esther O’Neill in the small farming town of Jackson, Neb. He started life humbly in Jackson, with the love of his 11 siblings to sustain him where he was a star at basketball and football.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As he found his way in life, he worked many jobs including building electrical towers, breaking horses, serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, selling office supplies and finally finding his passion in the law where he served for about 30 years as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University and was a graduate of the inaugural class at Cooley Law School.

Richard raised his family in Eaton Rapids, where he enjoyed farming, Michigan State sports, golf and driving to and from Nebraska to attend various family events. He taught all who knew him that through hard work, you can accomplish anything, that showing up is the first step to success and that actions speak louder than words. In his retirement, he enjoyed raising alpacas, showing his horse Milton, playing euchre, poker and other card games.